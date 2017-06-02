Bajaj Auto total sales dip 10% in May at 313,756 units

Bajaj Auto said its exports fell 3% during the month to 1,39,709 units from 1,43,421 units in the corresponding year-ago period. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 10% decline in total vehicle sales in May at 313,756 units.

The company had sold 347,655 units in the same month last year. Its motorcycle sales also declined 10% at 277,115 units as against 307,344 units sold in May last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

The two-wheeler major said its exports fell 3% during the month to 139,709 units from 143,421 units in the corresponding year-ago period.

In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto’s sales in May decreased by 9% to 36,641 units compared to 40,311 units earlier.