Last Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 03 20 PM IST

Vedanta says zinc production at Rajasthan unit almost doubles

Vedanta, which mines zinc in Rajasthan, said mined metal content jumped 84% to 233,000 tonnes for the quarter ended 30 June

Reuters
Vedanta says it is on track to reach mined metal capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum in the full-year 2020. Photo: Reuters
Bengaluru: Diversified miner Vedanta Resources said mined metal production at its Indian zinc unit almost doubled in the first quarter due to higher volumes at all of its mines and better ore grades.

The company, which mines zinc in Rajasthan, said mined metal content jumped 84% to 233,000 tonnes for the quarter ended 30 June.

    The Rampura Agucha open pit-mine operator also said integrated zinc production rose 92% to 194,000 tonnes during the quarter and maintained its previous guidance of higher mined metal production for the full-year 2018 in its Indian zinc unit.

    Vedanta also said it expected refined zinc-lead metal production to be around 950,000 tonnes and that the company was on track to reach mined metal capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum in the full-year 2020.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 03 20 PM IST
    Topics: Vedanta zinc production Rajasthan Anil Agarwal Metal production

