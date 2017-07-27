NCLT reserves order in insolvency case against ABG Shipyard

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on a petition filed by ICICI Bank Ltd against ABG Shipyard Ltd for initiating bankruptcy proceedings against the debt ridden shipbuilding company.

The date of pronouncement of the order was not declared by the court.

ABG Shipyard is one of the 12 non-performing accounts against which the Reserve Bank of India had directed banks to take action under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

ICICI Bank moved to NCLT for initiating insolvency action against ABG Shipyard after it defaulted on loans to the tune of Rs4,000 crore. Last week the company had admitted to having defaulted on loan repayments to creditors such as ICICI Bank and agreed to insolvency proceedings to be initiated against it at the NCLT.

The court meanwhile asked the petitioners to submit details of an ongoing high court case wherein as many as 20 unsecured creditors have sought liquidation of ABG Shipyard.