Samara Capital, Norwest sells RBL Bank shares worth Rs495 crore

RBL Bank’s stock settled 4.06% higher at Rs531.40 apiece on the BSE. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Private equity firms Samara Capital and Norwest Venture Partners on Tuesday offloaded RBL Bank shares worth Rs495 crore through open market transactions.

The central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, was among the buyers of the shares. It also manages the Government Pension Fund Global. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Norwest Venture Partners sold 60 lakh shares of RBL Bank at Rs515.04 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs309.02 crore. Besides, Samara Capital Partners offloaded a total of 36.10 lakh shares of the bank on an average price of Rs515, translating the transaction size to Rs185.91 crore.

Norges Bank picked up 3,834,009 scrips of the private sector lender for an estimated Rs197.45 crore. The scrips were bought at Rs515 apiece. RBL Bank’s stock settled 4.06% higher at Rs531.40 apiece on the BSE.