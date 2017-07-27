Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 05 44 PM IST

ONGC Q1 profit drops 8%, misses estimates

ONGC says the standalone profit from operations in India was Rs3,885 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, down from Rs4,233 crore a year earlier

Samantha Kareen Nair
Revenue from the ONGC’s offshore operations rose 4.2% to Rs13,068 crore in the quarter. Photo: Reuters
Revenue from the ONGC’s offshore operations rose 4.2% to Rs13,068 crore in the quarter. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India’s top explorer, said on Thursday first-quarter standalone profit fell 8%, below analysts’ expectations.

Standalone profit from ONGC’s operations in India was Rs3,885 crore ($606.01 million) for the three months ended 30 June, down from Rs4,233 crore a year earlier, the company said.

    Analysts on average expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of Rs4,325 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

    Revenue from the company’s offshore operations rose 4.2% to Rs13,068 crore in the quarter. Reuters

    First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 05 43 PM IST
    Topics: ONGC Profit First Quarter Results ONGC Q1 Profit

