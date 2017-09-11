Etihad has no plans to exit deal with Jet Airways: Naresh Goyal

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways had in April 2013 invested Rs2,069 crore in Jet Airways for a 24% equity. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal on Monday dismissed rumours about Gulf carrier Etihad Airways exiting its over three-year-old equity partnership with Jet Airways and said he is not looking for another partner.

“We have no plans to sell stake to another investor. Also, our partner Etihad has no intention to exit their investment in Jet Airways,” Goyal said. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad had in April 2013 invested Rs2,069 crore in Jet for a 24% equity but of late there have been plenty of rumours about both the partners not seeing eye-to-eye and looking for other options.

In recent months, there have also been reports about Jet courting American carrier Delta after the two entered into a extensive code-share agreement. Rumour mills were also active about other Gulf carriers looking at a stake in Jet. The speculation became active after the government liberalized foreign ownership norms for the aviation sector wherein 100% FDI is allowed in the sector, provided the foreign investor is not an airline operator and 49% if the investor is an overseas airline.