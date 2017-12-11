Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs25,000

Tata Motors recently launched compact SUV Nexon. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs25,000 from January to offset the impact of rising input costs. “The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider the price increase,” Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The introductory prices of the recently launched compact SUV Nexon will be ending by 31 December and this entire range will also witness a price hike from January 2018 by up to Rs25,000, the company said.

Various automakers like Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu have already announced their decision to hike prices from January next year.