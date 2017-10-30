LIC Housing Finance Q2 net profit dips to Rs489 crore

Total revenue was up 6.5% to Rs3,716.63 crore during the quarter from Rs3,489.91 crore in the year ago period, LIC Housing Finance said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: LIC Housing Finance Ltd on Monday reported a marginal decline of 1.13% in its net profit at Rs489.12 crore for second quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit in the corresponding July-September quarter of the previous fiscal was at Rs494.76 crore. Total revenue was up 6.5% to Rs3,716.63 crore during the quarter from Rs3,489.91 crore in the year ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

In revenue break-up, LIC Housing Finance’s income from operations was up marginally at Rs3,687.42 crore during the quarter from Rs3,456.45 crore a year ago.

Income from other sources fell to Rs29.21 crore as against Rs33.46 crore a year earlier. The company’s main business is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential houses. Stock of the company closed 0.79% up at Rs619.30 apiece on the BSE on Monday.