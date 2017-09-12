Jet Airways Q1 profit more than doubles
Jet Airways net profit was Rs53.5 crore in first quarter as against Rs25.88 crore in the same period a year earlier
Bengaluru: Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second largest airline by market share, on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit more than doubled.
Net profit was Rs53.5 crore ($8.36 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs25.88 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations rose about 10% to Rs5,649 crore, the company said in a statement. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Sep 12 2017. 07 20 PM IST
