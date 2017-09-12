Jet Airways Q1 profit more than doubles

Jet Airways revenue from operations rose about 10% to Rs5,649 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second largest airline by market share, on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit more than doubled.

Net profit was Rs53.5 crore ($8.36 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs25.88 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose about 10% to Rs5,649 crore, the company said in a statement. Reuters