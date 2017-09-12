Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Sep 12 2017. 07 20 PM IST

Jet Airways Q1 profit more than doubles

Jet Airways net profit was Rs53.5 crore in first quarter as against Rs25.88 crore in the same period a year earlier
Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Jet Airways revenue from operations rose about 10% to Rs5,649 crore. Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second largest airline by market share, on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit more than doubled.

Net profit was Rs53.5 crore ($8.36 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs25.88 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose about 10% to Rs5,649 crore, the company said in a statement. Reuters

