Deals Buzz: Edelweiss ends deal to buy Religare Enterprises’ securities unit

Religare said in January a private equity firm would buy its health insurance business. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

IPOs break all records in the big March rush

There appears to be a scramble to get as many IPOs done before the financial year ends. Issuances worth Rs15,000 crore have already been announced this month and a couple more, such as Lemon Tree Hotels, are in the pipeline, according to bankers, reports Mint.

The report says, one reason for the unusual rush this March is the backlog that was created owing to the wobble in the markets in February.

General Atlantic in talks to buy Ching’s Secret maker Capital Foods

Private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic LLC is in final stages of discussions to buy a controlling stake in Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd, the owner of the instant noodles brand Ching’s Secret, reports Mint citing two people aware of the development.

Besides General Atlantic , other private equity investors interested in Capital First include US-based TA Associates. However, General Atlantic is in advanced talks with Capital Foods and is likely to acquire an about 80% stake in the company, said the second person, also on condition of anonymity.

Xander Finance gives Rs135 crore for Kolkata Trump Tower project

Xander Finance Pvt. Ltd has provided Rs135 crore in structured debt for the upcoming Trump Tower project in Kolkata to finance land acquisition and construction, says Mint report.

Trump Tower on Kolkata's EM Bypass is being developed by Unimark Group, RDB Group and Tribeca Developers, with 136 high-end residential units spread across two acres.

HDFC AMC files draft papers for IPO with Sebi

HDFC Asset Management Co. on Thursday filed with Sebi its draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO).

The HDFC AMC IPO, if approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will offer up to 2.54 crore equity shares of through an offer for sale of 85.92 lakh shares by Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) and up to 1.68 crore shares by Standard Life Investments Ltd, the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) said.

RCom, Panchshil Realty in advanced talks to develop Navi Mumbai property

Debt-laden Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) is in advanced discussions to sign a development deal with Pune-based Panchshil Realty Ltd for its 125 acre land at Navi Mumbai, reports Mint citing three people aware of the matter.

Numetal ready to buy out Rewant Ruia

Numetal, the SPV floated by private equity arm of Russian lender VTB Bank and Rewant Ruia, a Ruia family member, has claimed that its bid for Essar Steel has "solid legal backing" and if need be, "the other shareholders will buy out Rewant's" 25% stake in the company, says The Economic Times report.

Edelweiss ends deal to buy Religare Enterprises’ securities unit

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd said on Friday its acquisition of Religare Enterprises Ltd's securities business fell through because Religare failed to get the necessary regulatory approvals, says Reuters report.

HDFC Bank raises Rs 23 billion through issuance of rupee-denominated bonds

HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 23 billion by the issuance of rupee-denominated bonds which would mature in March 2025, reports PTI.

ICICI Securities IPO launch on 22 March, price band set at Rs519-520

ICICI Securities Ltd, the brokerage and investment banking arm of ICICI Bank Ltd, on Thursday said it will launch its Rs4,017 crore initial public offering (IPO) on 22 March, reports Mint.

The share sale is a pure secondary offering that will see the parent ICICI Bank sell a total of 77.24 million shares. The secondary offering will include a reservation of 3.86 million shares for ICICI Bank's shareholders.

Babilou acquires majority stake Amelio Early Educatiou

European childcare group Babilou, on Thursday acquired a majority stake in Amelio Early Education, a chain of early education centres, for an undisclosed sum. The Chennai-based company, currently having presence in Chennai and Bengaluru, is looking to expand in tier-1 cities, reports TOI.