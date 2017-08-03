Home » Companies » Management
Foreign investor sells stake in Infibeam for Rs51 crore
Foreign investor LTS Investment Fund sold over 3.63 lakh shares in e-commerce firm Infibeam for Rs51 crore, through an open market transaction
New Delhi: Foreign investor LTS Investment Fund on Thursday sold over 3.63 lakh shares in e-commerce firm Infibeam Incorporation for Rs51 crore, through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, the foreign investor offloaded 3,63,600 shares, amounting to 0.66%stake, in the Ahmedabad-based company. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs1,412.93 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs51.37 crore, as per the data.
Last year, Infibeam became the first e-commerce company to get listed on the Indian bourses. However, the buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.
Infibeam Incorporation settled on the NSE at Rs1,401.95, up 1.48%, from previous close.
