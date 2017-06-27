Reynolds ties up with Flair to expand presence in India

The eight products that Reynolds will re-launch in India include the jetter series, LiquiFlo, Racer Gel and trimax. Photo: Mint More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Reynolds on Tuesday said it has tied up with pen manufacturer and distributor Flair to re-launch eight products and increase its footprint across the country. The move is aimed at strengthening presence in India.

Through this partnership, Reynolds will re-launch its top selling pens into 55,000 stationery shops across India, including 10,000 Reynolds-sponsored retail locations, Reynolds said in a statement. The eight products include the jetter series, LiquiFlo, Racer Gel and trimax.

“Flair is committed to quality and excellence and has a strong distribution network, making it the perfect partner to continue Reynolds’ success in India,” Newell Brands Asia regional leader George Hartel said. Newell Brands is the parent company of Reynolds.