Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 08 10 PM IST

Reynolds ties up with Flair to expand presence in India

Reynolds joins hands with pen manufacturer and distributor Flair to re-launch eight products and increase its footprint across India

PTI
The eight products that Reynolds will re-launch in India include the jetter series, LiquiFlo, Racer Gel and trimax. Photo: Mint
The eight products that Reynolds will re-launch in India include the jetter series, LiquiFlo, Racer Gel and trimax. Photo: Mint

    New Delhi: Reynolds on Tuesday said it has tied up with pen manufacturer and distributor Flair to re-launch eight products and increase its footprint across the country. The move is aimed at strengthening presence in India.

    Through this partnership, Reynolds will re-launch its top selling pens into 55,000 stationery shops across India, including 10,000 Reynolds-sponsored retail locations, Reynolds said in a statement. The eight products include the jetter series, LiquiFlo, Racer Gel and trimax.

    “Flair is committed to quality and excellence and has a strong distribution network, making it the perfect partner to continue Reynolds’ success in India,” Newell Brands Asia regional leader George Hartel said. Newell Brands is the parent company of Reynolds.

    Topics: Reynolds Flair tie-up India Reynolds pens

