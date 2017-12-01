 NCLT orders status quo on converting Tata Sons from public to private - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 01 41 AM IST

NCLT orders status quo on converting Tata Sons from public to private

The National Company Law Tribunal has ordered a status quo on converting Tata Sons Ltd from public to a private company till 16 January
Jayshree P. Upadhyay
The Mistry family firms had objected to the decision taken by Tata Sons on 21 September to convert into a private company. Photo: Bloomberg
The Mistry family firms had objected to the decision taken by Tata Sons on 21 September to convert into a private company. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in an order uploaded on its website on Thursday ordered a status quo on converting Tata Sons Ltd from public to a private company till 16 January. The tribunal was hearing an amended petition filed by Cyrus Mistry family firms, which alleged oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement at Tata Sons.

In the amended plea, the Mistry family firms—Sterling Investments Pvt. Ltd and Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd—brought on record and objected to the decision taken by Tata Sons on 21 September to convert into a private company.

Spokesperson for Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry declined to comment.

First Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 01 41 AM IST
Topics: Tata Sons private limited company Cyrus Investments NCLT minority shareholders

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share