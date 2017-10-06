Zee Entertainment acquires 9X Media and INX Music for Rs160 crore
New Delhi: Media conglomerate Zee Entertainment has acquired 100% stake in two media entities, 9X Media and INX Music, in a Rs160-crore cash deal. Besides, the company has also bought remaining 26% stake in Zee Turner Ltd for Rs2.6 lakh, a 74% subsidiary of the company.
The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd, in a meeting held on Friday approved acquisition of 100% stake in 9X Media Pvt. Ltd and INX Music Pvt. Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.
9X Media operates five music channels—9XM (Hindi), 9X Jalwa (Hindi), 9X Jhakkas (Marathi), 9XO (English) and 9X Bajao (Hindi).
INX Music is a 70.85% subsidiary of 9XM and engaged in the business of broadcasting a Punjabi music channel 9X Tashan, under its wholly owned subsidiary Paul Entertainment.
