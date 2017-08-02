Online education start-up Leverage Edu raises seed funding from investors

Leverage was founded in April 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi and Rajiv Ganjoo. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Leverage Edu, an online platform for higher education services, has raised seed funding from a clutch of investors, the New Delhi-based start-up said Tuesday. It did not disclose the size of investment.

Angel investors include Kashyap Deorah, founder of HyperTrack; VRL Logistics managing director Anand Sankeshwar; Sadashiva NT, former chief financial officer of Babajobs; and Arjun Mehta, former CFO at American Express India, among others.

Leverage was founded in April 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi and Rajiv Ganjoo. Chaturvedi, an alumnus of Indian School of Business, was earlier a senior executive at recruitments portal Babajobs.

Leverage offers college admissions and finance services to students. The services including help in creating profiles for universities, writing research papers and dedicated counselling through experts. To universities, Leverage offers UnivGateway, a Saas-based (software-as-a service) tool to help them admit the right students.

The company said it will use the funds to grow its nine-member team and invest in product development.