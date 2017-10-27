ICICI Bank Q2 profit down 34% to Rs2,058 crore

On Friday, ICICI Bank shares rose 0.57% to Rs300.95, while the benchmark index Sensex closed flat at 33,157.22 points. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday said its net profit for the September quarter fell 33.7% from a year ago due to lower other income.

ICICI Bank reported a profit of Rs2,058.19 crore in the quarter against Rs3,102.27 crore a year ago. According to 21 Bloomberg analysts, the bank was expected to post a profit of Rs2,570.10 crore.

Net interest income (NII), or the core income a bank earns by giving loans, increased 8.7% to Rs5,709.07 crore versus Rs5,253.27 crore last year. Other income declined 43.13% to Rs5,186.24 crore from Rs9,119.68 crore in the same period last year.

Fall in the other income was due to the base effect. In the year-ago quarter, ICICI Bank had gained Rs5,682.03 crore by selling partial stake in its life insurance arm. While in the September quarter this fiscal the bank had booked a similar one-time gain—it got Rs2,012.15 crore by partially selling stake in general insurance arm—the amount was much lower compared to the previous year.

Provisions and contingencies fell 36.42% to Rs4,502.93 crore from Rs7,082.69 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it surged 72.6% from Rs2,608.74 crore.

Gross bad loans rose to Rs44,488.54 crore at the end of September, up 36.7% from Rs32,547.50 crore a year ago and Rs43,147.64 crore a quarter ago. As a percentage of total loans, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 7.87% at the end of September compared to 7.99% three months earlier and 6.12% in the year-ago quarter.

As of September, the bank had outstanding loans to 18 additional accounts, for which it has initiated the insolvency resolution process, amounting to Rs10,475.88 crore. Of these loans, 98.7% are classified as NPAs. The bank said it holds provisions of Rs3,298.74 crore against these outstanding loans which amounts to a 31.5% provision coverage in respect of these borrowers.

Advances for the quarter were up 6.3% from a year ago to Rs4.83 trillion. Deposits went up by 11.04% to Rs 4.99 trillion.

On Friday, the ICICI Bank scrip ended at Rs300.95 on the BSE, up 0.57% from its previous close, while India’s benchmark Sensex rose 0.03% to 33157.22 points.