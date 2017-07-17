Volkswagen Finance appoints Patrik Riese as managing director and CEO

New Delhi: Volkswagen Finance, the financial arm of the Volkswagen Group in India, on Monday said it has appointed Patrik Riese as the managing director and CEO with effect from 1 July.

Riese has taken charge from Andreas Kutzner. He brings with him over 26 years of experience in the automotive industry and has previously held the position of managing director of Volkswagen Financial Services, South Africa and Sweden, respectively, the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen Finance Pvt. Ltd caters to all the group brands in India operating under the name of Volkswagen Financial Services, Skoda Financial Services, Audi Financial Services, among others and also provides financial services to Porsche, Lamborghini and Scania in India.

Riese graduated from the Business School at the University of Gothenburg and holds a degree in International Business and Marketing.