Tata Global Beverages Q2 net profit rises 11% to Rs154 crore

Tata Global Beverages’ net revenues for the quarter stood at Rs1,692 crore, up by 6% from the comparable quarter in 2016. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Tata Global Beverages recorded a net profit of Rs154 crore for the June-September quarter, up 11% from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net revenues for the quarter stood at Rs1,692 crore, up 6% from Rs1621 crore in the comparable quarter in 2016.

Operating profit rose 23% to Rs208 crore compared to the same quarter last year, due to improved operating performance, good cost management and lower finance costs, the company said in a statement.

“The company witnessed a good performance in its India business. While July was a slow month due to GST, August and September saw double digit growth,” L. Krishnakumar, chief financial officer of Tata Global Beverages told PTI.

The group has completed the restructuring of its Russia operations, resulting in the sale of two of the company’s overseas subsidiaries Sunty LLC and Tea Trade LLC, as on 3 November.

The quarter saw a number of new product launches across geographies and continued investment to strengthen our brands. The company will continue to innovate in tea, coffee and water with new blends and beverage experiences, it said.