Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg may be appointed new Uber CEO: report
Uber board member Arianna Huffington has pushed for Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s appointment as the new Uber CEO after Travis Kalanick’s resignation, the ‘New York Post’ has reported
Uber may appoint Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg after CEO Travis Kalanick’s resignation, the New York Post reported on Wednesday night.
Uber board member Arianna Huffington has pushed for Sandberg’s appointment, the New York Post quoted a person close to the board as saying.
People familiar with developments at Uber also indicated that Walt Disney Co.’s operating chief Tom Staggs is a leading candidate for the post. Staggs had interviewed at the company ahead of Kalanick’s resignation, according to a person.
But “Sheryl is their first choice,” according to a person briefed on the situation, adding, “That doesn’t mean they’re going to get her.”
Kalanick’s departure caps a tumultuous period for Uber that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide. The 40-year-old’s pugnacious style largely defined Uber’s approach and helped it become a transportation colossus valued at $68 billion, the largest private firm backed by venture capital firms in the world.