Air India to start direct flights between Delhi and Copenhagen

New Delhi: Flag carrier Air India on Tuesday announced direct flights between New Delhi and Copenhagen thereby adding its 11th destination in Europe. The flight to the Danish capital will commence from 16 September and will operate thrice a week.

“We aim to serve 37,500 passengers each way for the entire year. If we touch that figure then we will make it a daily service,” Ashwani Lohani, chairman and managing director, Air India, said at an event.

This is the third international flight launched by the national carrier this year, besides services to Washington from 7 July and to Stockholm from 16 August, Lohani added.

In his Facebook post last month, the CMD had also announced plans to connect Los Angeles from 1 September as well as Tel Aviv, Nairobi and Dallas this year. “India is a country of utmost importance in Asia - politically and economically. This is an important step in the bilateral strategic partnership between Denmark and India,” said Ambassador of Denmark to India, Peter Taksoe-Jensen.

In 2016, traffic between the two countries grew by 10.1%, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of Denmark. The number of visas to Denmark issued in India increased by 20% compared to the year before, the statement added.

Copenhagen airport is the third busiest airport in northern Europe and averaged 726 daily departures and arrivals in 2016 and served a total of 29 million passengers.