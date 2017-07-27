Biocon Q1 net profit slumps 51% to Rs81 crore

New Delhi: Bio-pharmaceutical firm Biocon on Thursday reported a 51.20% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs81.3 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, on account of weakening of the US dollar and goods and services tax (GST) impact.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs166.6 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Biocon said in a BSE filing. Total income of the company stood at Rs987.7 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs1,032.9 crore in the same period a year ago. Commenting on the results, Biocon chairperson and managing director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “Financial performance was muted largely due to a combination of factors: weakening of US dollar, GST impact and inclusion of operational and fixed costs of Malaysia.”

Additionally, the year-on-year comparison was impacted by the one-time adjustment in Q1 of FY17 related to IndAS migration, she added. A major milestone this quarter was the USFDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommendation for approval of our biosimilar Trastuzumab, Mazumdar-Shaw said.

“We also received regulatory approvals from the Indian regulator for our biosimilar Bevacizumab,” she added. “The outlook for FY18 remains cautious as much depends on regulatory approvals and tender outcomes for our biosimilars in key emerging markets. However, we will endeavour to maintain healthy core operating margins, going forward,” Mazumdar-Shaw said. Shares of Biocon on Thursday closed at Rs399.10 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.13% from its previous close.