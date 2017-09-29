Unitech independent director Ghanshyam Roopchand Ambwani resigns

New Delhi: Realty firm Unitech Ltd on Friday said its independent director Ghanshyam Roopchand Ambwani has resigned due to old age and health concerns.

In a BSE filing, Unitech said Ambwani, in yesterday’s board meeting “tendered his resignation from the office of directors of the company...showing his inability to continue on the board of directors due to his old age and health concerns.”

The board has accepted his resignation with immediate effect, the filing said.