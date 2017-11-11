DLF starts new sales in residential projects after six months

DLF posted a 94% drop in net profit to Rs12.57 crore in the September quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Bengaluru: DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate firm, said it has commenced new sales in its residential projects on 1 November, after a six-month hiatus. The Gurgaon-based firm had suspended residential sales since 1 May on a note of caution due to the new real estate law implementation.

“We had zero sales in the last six months. We have now opened up sales in our project Crest, after which we will open up Camillias for sale and then other projects. Over the last few months, we continued construction though at the cost of cash burn and negative cash flows,” said Ashok Tyagi, group chief financial officer, DLF on a post-earnings call on Saturday afternoon.

During the September quarter, DLF continued to have negative cash flows due to no incremental sales booking yet continued construction spend and higher interest payments. Operating cash deficit of Rs750 crore per quarter is expected to continue for the next two quarters, the company said in an earnings presentation.

The residential market in National Capital Region (NCR), DLF’s core operational market, has witnessed a slump for over four years now. Now that it has resumed sales, DLF will not adopt a strategy of an overall price cut, but will give cash discounts and offer liberal interest subvention schemes, Tyagi said on the call.

DLF posted a 94% drop in net profit to Rs12.57 crore in the September quarter from a year earlier. The profit came on a 21.3% decline in revenue to Rs1,751.34 crore during the period. The quarterly results were announced on Friday evening.

The realty firm currently has around 15 million sq. ft of construction underway in the residential segment, of which 8 million sq. ft are ready to be handed over to customers.

DLF will continue to spend around Rs600 crore every quarter as construction spend till around June 2018, after which it will fall off sharply, Tyagi said.

During the quarter, DLF announced what was billed as a potentially game-changing transaction in which an affiliate of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd agreed to acquire a 33.34% stake from the promoters in the developer’s rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for around Rs8,900 crore.

DCCDL will also buy back Rs3,000 crore of preference shares held by promoters in two instalments, according to the announcement. Along with some additional fundraising, the stake sale will see capital infusion of nearly Rs13,000 crore in DLF, the firm said. The money will primarily be used for debt reduction.

In November, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved GIC’s proposal to acquire the stake in DLF’s arm for $1.39 billion, or Rs8,900 crore.

Once some more procedural formalities are done and the transaction fully concluded, the money is expected to be infused into DLF in the January-March quarter. However, till then, debt is expected to remain high or even increase further.

In the September quarter, DLF’s net debt rose by another Rs900 crore to Rs26,799 crore compared to the preceding quarter.