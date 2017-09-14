Tata Chemicals in talks with Indorama to sell Haldia unit for Rs400-500 crore

At 2.22pm, Tata Chemicals’s stock was trading 0.23% up at Rs637.75 on BSE.

New Delhi: Tata Chemicals Ltd said it is in advanced talks with the Netherlands-based Indorama Holdings BV to sell its Haldia fertiliser unit in West Bengal for Rs400-500 crore.

Indorama Holdings is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Indorama Corp. “The parties have a mutually agreed exclusivity agreement in this regard which expires on 31st October, 2017,” Tata Chemicals said in a statement last evening.

The sale consideration is expected to be Rs400-500 crore. If the deal materialises, the transaction would involve transfer of Haldia plant, trading business along with immovable, movable properties, working capital and product brands, but excluding outstanding subsidy amounts, it said.

The company said there is “no certainty” of the transaction being completed. The deal would be subject to due diligence, agreement on the definitive documents and approvals from its board, shareholders and regulatory authorities, it said.

The sale of the fertiliser unit is part of its strategy to rationalise it business. Tata Chemicals is into salt, pulses, fertilisers, seeds and chemicals business.

At 2.22pm, the company’s stock was trading 0.23% up at Rs637.75 on BSE, while Sensex was up 29 points, or 0.09%, to 32,215.