Godrej Properties Q2 net profit up 88% at Rs44 crore

In the first six months of FY2017-18, sales of Godrej Properties stood at Rs2,809 crore, a 40% increase from a year earlier. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Real estate firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said net profit nearly doubled year-on-year to Rs44.16 crore in the September quarter, helped by higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, Godrej Properties Ltd said in filing to the BSE.

Total income during the reporting quarter stood at Rs532 crore, an increase of 44.5% from a year earlier.

The company said total booking value more than doubled to Rs1,335 crore in the second quarter as compared to Rs600 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

In the first six months of FY2017-18, sales stood at Rs2,809 crore, a 40% increase from a year earlier.

“We registered another strong operational quarter with both sales and business development at record levels. We hope to further build on this momentum in the second half of the year,” said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties Ltd.

GPL signed a record number of deals in the first months of the financial year, adding about eight housing projects during the period. In the second quarter alone, the company added four new projects with a total saleable area of around 12.6 million sq ft.

The company said it sold around 75,000 sq ft of space at its new commercial project Godrej BKC for Rs 272 crore during the quarter.

Shares of GPL were trading at Rs 718.80, down 0.64% from the previous close while Sensex was up 0.33% at 33,685.56 points.