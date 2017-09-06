Deals Buzz: Tencent in talks with CarDekho owner to lead $40 million investment

The fund-raise will see Tencent lead the Series C round pegged at $30-40 million. Photo: Bloomberg

IndiGo may buy stake in Jet Airways if Air India bid fails

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-run IndiGo is convinced there is an opportunity for a large India-based airline with a significant international footprint, and may consider investing in Jet Airways (India) Ltd if it fails to acquire a stake in Air India, reports Mint, citing a person briefed on the airline’s strategy, on the condition of anonymity. Read more

Bajaj Finance launches Rs4,500 crore QIP at a floor price of Rs1,777.9 per share

With Bajaj Finance Ltd launching a Rs4,500 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) on Tuesday, fund-raising through this route is poised to set a new record this year, reports Mint. The Bajaj Finance board had on 19 July cleared raising up to Rs4,500 crore through a QIP, which was approved by the company’s shareholders on 24 August. Read more

Govt eyes Rs2,500 crore from selling 15% stake in NLC India

With the government successfully raising about Rs9,100 crore by selling a stake in NTPC Ltd through an offer for sale (OFS), it is now looking at selling a 15% stake in another power producer NLC India Ltd, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the developments. Read more

Merck’s India unit part of German parent’s global sale plans

Merck KgaA is considering selling its global consumer health business, including that of its publicly traded Indian unit Merck Ltd, reports Mint.

The German drug maker is preparing for “strategic options” for its consumer health business globally, including a potential full or partial sale of business, the company’s Indian unit told the stock exchanges in a filing on Tuesday. Read more

Zappfresh in talks with Dabur’s Amit Burman, others to raise $5 million

Zappfresh, the online meat store run by Gurugram-based DSM Fresh Foods Pvt. Ltd, is in talks to raise $5 million, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Dabur India Ltd vice-chairman Amit Burman is one of the investors in talks to invest in Zappfresh, one of the two people cited above said, requesting anonymity, as the talks are private. Read more

Ahead of IPO, Dixon Technologies raises Rs179.79 crore from anchor investors

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs179.79 crore by selling shares to institutional investors from the so-called anchor book allocation, a day ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO), reports Mint.

The Dixon Technologies IPO opens on 6 September. The company has set a price band of Rs1,760-1,766 per share. Read more

Sequoia Capital invests $6 million in OncoStem Diagnostics

OncoStem Diagnostics, a Bengaluru-based oncology-focused start-up, has raised $6 million from venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India Advisors, reports Mint, citing a senior executive of the company. The start-up raised its first funding from California-based venture capital firm Artiman Ventures in 2011. Artiman invested $3 million in the company in multiple tranches. Read more

HDFC to raise Rs2,000 crore via bonds today

Mortgage lender HDFC will raise Rs2,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to augment its long-term capital, reports PTI. HDFC said the company will specifically address the persons who are eligible for the debenture issue and no other person can apply for it. Read more

WestBridge, Sequoia to invest Rs1,000 crore in Fogg maker

Vini Cosmetics that makes Fogg deodorants will see a fresh round of funding worth Rs1,000 crore from West-Bridge Capital Partners and Sequoia Capital that would be used to foray into personal hygiene space in addition to growing the company, Vini promoter Darshan Patel told Economic Times. Read more

Tencent in talks with CarDekho owner to lead $40 million investment

Tencent, Chinese internet giant and owner of Wechat, is in talks to invest in Girnar Software, which owns auto classified portal CarDekho.com. The fund-raise, if it goes through, will see Tencent lead the Series C round pegged at $30-40 million, reports Economic Times, citing four sources aware of the development. Read more