Blamed by Infosys board, Narayana Murthy says ‘extremely anguished’

NR Narayana Murthy says he would reply to the allegations in the right manner and forum and at appropriate time. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Infosys Ltd co-founder Narayana Murthy on Friday said he was ‘extremely anguished by the allegations, tone and tenor of statements made by the board, it below his dignity to respond to baseless insinuations.

“Mr. Murthy’s continuous assault, including this latest letter, is the primary reason that the CEO, Dr. Vishal Sikka, has resigned despite strong board support,” said a statement by Infosys to the stock exchange on Friday. “Mr. Murthy’s campaign against the board and the company has had the unfortunate effect to undermine the company’s efforts to transform itself. The board has been engaged in a dialogue with the founder to resolve his concerns over the course of a year, trying earnestly to find feasible solutions within the boundaries of law and without compromising its independence. These dialogues have unfortunately not been successful”

Murthy said he “voluntarily left board in 2014 and was not seeking any money, position for children or power”. “My concern primarily was the deteriorating standard of corporate governance” in Infosys.

Murthy said he would reply to allegations in the right manner and forum and at appropriate time.