Nokia plans to reduce up to 310 jobs, halt VR camera development
Helsinki: Nokia plans to reduce up to 310 jobs from its Nokia Technologies unit and halt development of its virtual reality camera “OZO” and hardware, the Finnish company said on Tuesday.
The unit has about 1,090 employees and the potential cuts are expected to affect staff in Finland, the United States and Britain. Nokia employed about 102,000 employees as of end-June.
The unit will continue to focus on digital health and patent and brand licensing business, Nokia said.
“The slower-than-expected development of the VR market means that Nokia Technologies plans to reduce investments and focus more on technology licensing opportunities,” it said in a statement.
Nokia, whose main business is now telecoms network equipment, launched the camera last year as the first device for its digital media business, one of its new hopes for future growth.
It was designed for making 3D movies and games that can be watched and played with virtual reality headsets. Nokia cut the price of the camera by 25% to $45,000 later last year. Reuters
Latest News »
- 300 school children in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli fall ill after inhaling toxic gas
- Dokalam, Rohingya issue to be examined by parliamentary panel
- Mahindra launches KUV100 NXT at Rs4.39 lakh
- 5 things to consider before moving to Software as a Service
- CEC meets representatives of political parties ahead of Gujarat polls
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GIC Re share issue is a shot in the dark for investors, but a good one
Why Tata’s N. Chandrasekaran needs to deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly
Steel: rising exports and low but steady domestic demand keep hopes alive
Offers for sale dominate IPOs
New lending rate regime: Is RBI fixing what is not broken?