Vijaya Bank to raise Rs1,300 crore via bonds in FY18

Vijaya Bank said that its board has approved raising Rs1,300 crore via bonds in the current fiscal under the Basel III global capital adequacy norms
New Delhi: Public sector lender Vijaya Bank said on Sunday that its board has approved raising Rs1,300 crore via bonds in the current fiscal under the Basel III global capital adequacy norms.

The board has accorded its approval for raising Rs1,300 crore by way of additional tier 1 bonds under Basel III for the financial year 2017-18 (revised additional capital requirements amounting to Rs1,000 crore in addition to Rs300 crore already approved by the board),” the bank said in a BSE filing.

According to the bank’s website, it had a network of 2,031 branches, 13 extension counters and 2,001 ATMs as on 31 March, 2017 across the country.

