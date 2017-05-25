Phillips Carbon Black profit rises more than nine-fold to Rs28 crore

Kolkata: Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PCBL), which produces a key ingredient for tyres, on Thursday said its net profit in the March quarter surged more than nine-fold to Rs28 crore from Rs3 crore in the year-ago period because of better realisation and an 11% growth in sales by volume.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company said its March quarter revenue grew 20% year-on-year to Rs613.33 crore despite a fall in carbon black prices.

Profit before tax for the quarter at Rs63 crore and for the whole year at Rs168 crore were the highest ever, the company said in a statement.