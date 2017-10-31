JSW Steel Q2 profit rises 27% to Rs839 crore, misses estimates
Bengaluru: Steel producer JSW Steel Ltd reported a 27% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher steel sales.
Favourable international markets during early part of the quarter and an increased domestic demand helped the company to post its highest ever consolidated quarterly saleable steel sales, the steel-maker said.
Total revenue from operations for the quarter jumped about 17% to Rs16,818 crore, with total saleable steel sales rising 2% to 3.96 million tonnes, it said.
Net profit for the second quarter ending on 30 September rose to Rs839 crore ($129.6 million) from Rs659 crore a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected net profit of Rs1,076 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of the Mumbai-based company ended 2.05% lower ahead of the results on the NSE index that lost 0.27%. Reuters
