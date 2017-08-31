Deals Buzz: ONGC to seek shareholders’ nod to raise Rs25,000 crore for HPCL buy

The board of ONGC has approved raising the debt and would now take the proposal to the shareholders. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Bird Group shows interest in Air India’s ground handling subsidiary

Gurgaon-based travel firm Bird Group has expressed interest in bidding for Air India Ltd’s ground handling subsidiary as part of the state-owned airline’s proposed privatization, reports Mint. Interglobe Aviation Pvt. Ltd, which runs IndiGo, earlier showed interest in Air India, mainly its international operations. Read more

Bharat Road Network to launch Rs600 crore IPO on 6 September

Bharat Road Network Ltd, a road and highways company, on Wednesday said that it will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 6 September, reports Mint. The IPO will see SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd-promoted Bharat Road Network sell up to 29.3 million shares in a fresh issue. The company has priced its shares in the Rs195-205 price band for the share sale. The IPO will see the company dilute 34.9% stake. Read more

CDC Group sells part of Ujjivan Financial Services stake

CDC Group Plc., the development finance institution owned by the UK government, on Wednesday sold a part of its stake in Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd for around Rs212 crore, data from stock exchanges shows, reports Mint. The shares were sold in a bulk deal at Rs360 apiece. Read more

UK’s CDC Group likely to invest over Rs100 crore in Veritas Finance

CDC Group Plc, the UK government’s development finance institution, is in advanced talks to invest over Rs100 crore in Veritas Finance Pvt. Ltd, which lends to micro and small enterprises, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Chennai-based Veritas Finance was registered as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October 2015. In December, Mint reported that Veritas was in the market to raise funds. Read more

Amtek Auto IRP seeks resolution plans from potential investors

The interim resolution professional (IRP) in charge of Amtek Auto Ltd has called for expressions of interest from potential investors to present a resolution plan under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), reports Mint. Read more

Property advisory company Anarock acquires Indian arm of LJ Hooker

Anarock Property Consultants, a property advisory firm founded by former JLL India chairman Anuj Puri, on Wednesday said that it had acquired Redwoods, the Indian arm of Australian real estate franchiser LJ Hooker, for an undisclosed sum, reports Mint. Headquartered in Alexandria and New South Wales in Australia, LJ Hooker sells, buys and provides consulting services on real estate in eight countries. Read more

ONGC to seek shareholders’ nod to raise Rs25,000 crore for HPCL buy

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) will soon seek shareholders’ approval to raise a debt of Rs25,000 crore to fund the planned acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), reports Economic Times. The board of ONGC has approved raising the debt and would now take the proposal to the shareholders. Read more

Toyota joins Grab’s $2.5 billion fund raising, unveils tie-up

Toyota Motor Corp.’s trading arm became the latest participant in ride-hailing firm Grab’s current financing round that is expected to raise $2.5 billion, led by Chinese peer Didi Chuxing and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., reports Times of India. Toyota Tsusho Corp., in which Toyota Motor is the biggest stakeholder, has invested an undisclosed sum in Grab, the companies said in separate statements on Wednesday. Read more

Sembcorp buys out IDFC stake in India power business for Rs1,410 crore

Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) on Thursday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining stake of IDFC Private Equity Fund III (IDFC) in Sembcorp Green Infra (SGI) for Rs1,410.2 crore (approximately 301 million Singapore dollars). With this, Sembcorp will become the sole owner of SGI, reports Business Standard. Read more