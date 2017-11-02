 India Today Group appoints Vivek Khanna as CEO - Livemint
India Today Group appoints Vivek Khanna as CEO

India Today group was without a group CEO since Ashish Bagga stepped down from the position in July after a 15-year stint with the company.
Harveen Ahluwalia
India Today CEO Vivek Khanna will report to newly appointed vice chairperson of the group Kalli Purie.
New Delhi: India Today Group, which runs the news channels India Today and Aaj Tak, on Wednesday named Vivek Khanna chief executive officer.

Khanna will report to newly appointed vice chairperson of the group Kalli Purie, according to an email from Aroon Purie, founder and editor-in-chief at India Today Group, in an email to employees. Mint has reviewed a copy of the email.

India Today group was without a group CEO since Ashish Bagga stepped down from the position in July after a 15-year stint with the company.

Khanna, who comes with 26 years’ experience in sales, strategy and marketing, was serving as the chief executive officer of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL), publisher of the Hindi daily Hindustan, since June 2013 until he resigned in September. HMVL is a unit of HT Media Ltd, publisher of Mint and Hindustan Times.

