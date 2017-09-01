Kumar Mangalam Birla is said to weigh Constellium, Aleris bids

The Aditya Birla Group could decide to pursue an acquisition through Novelis, a unit of Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Mumbai-listed Hindalco Industries, people familiar with the matter said. Photo: Mint

Mumbai/London: Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla is evaluating possible bids for Constellium NV and Aleris Corp. as his conglomerate seeks to grow its aluminium operations overseas, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Aditya Birla Group hasn’t yet decided whether to proceed with an offer for either business, according to the people. The conglomerate could decide to pursue an acquisition through Novelis Inc., a unit of Birla’s Mumbai-listed Hindalco Industries Ltd., one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Constellium jumped 8.1% in US trading on Thursday to close at the highest level in more than two years. The move extended this year’s gains to 92%, giving the company a market value of $1.2 billion.

Constellium, the Dutch maker of aluminium products, is weighing options after drawing takeover interest, people familiar with the matter said in August. The company sells aircraft parts, industrial coil, window frames and car bodies to aerospace, automotive and packaging customers around the world.

Ohio-based Aleris had agreed to sell itself to Zhongwang USA LLC for $2.3 billion including debt, but the deal was left in limbo after US officials raised national-security concerns about the Chinese bidder and the companies withdrew an application for regulatory approval. Aleris makes rolled aluminium sheet products at manufacturing sites in North America, Europe and China, according to its website.

Hindalco is focusing on downstream products as it seeks to take advantage of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to boost infrastructure spending in Asia’s third-largest economy. Its Atlanta-based Novelis unit has a deleveraged balance sheet and is healthy enough to take advantage of “any growth opportunities that present themselves,” Hindalco managing director Satish Pai said in a May interview.

Representatives for Constellium and Aleris declined to comment, while a representative for Aditya Birla Group didn’t immediately reply to emailed queries. Bloomberg