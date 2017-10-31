IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Q2 profit quadruples to Rs552 crore

IndiGo’s passenger ticket revenues rose 25.7% to Rs4,523 crore in the quarter.

Bengaluru: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, reported a four-fold rise in quarterly profit, as higher passenger ticket revenue offset a rise in fuel costs.

Net profit came in at Rs552 crore ($85.27 million) for the quarter ended 30 September as against Rs140 crore in the same period a year ago.

Passenger ticket revenues rose 25.7% to Rs4,523 crore in the quarter. Reuters