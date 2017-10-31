IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Q2 profit quadruples to Rs552 crore
IndiGo’s net profit came in at Rs552 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September as against Rs140 crore in the same period a year ago
Bengaluru: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, reported a four-fold rise in quarterly profit, as higher passenger ticket revenue offset a rise in fuel costs.
Net profit came in at Rs552 crore ($85.27 million) for the quarter ended 30 September as against Rs140 crore in the same period a year ago.
Passenger ticket revenues rose 25.7% to Rs4,523 crore in the quarter. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 04 24 PM IST
