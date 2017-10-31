 IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Q2 profit quadruples to Rs552 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 04 24 PM IST

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Q2 profit quadruples to Rs552 crore

IndiGo’s net profit came in at Rs552 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September as against Rs140 crore in the same period a year ago
Arnab Paul
IndiGo’s passenger ticket revenues rose 25.7% to Rs4,523 crore in the quarter.
Bengaluru: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, reported a four-fold rise in quarterly profit, as higher passenger ticket revenue offset a rise in fuel costs.

Net profit came in at Rs552 crore ($85.27 million) for the quarter ended 30 September as against Rs140 crore in the same period a year ago.

Passenger ticket revenues rose 25.7% to Rs4,523 crore in the quarter. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 04 24 PM IST
Topics: IndiGo IndiGo Q2 Results InterGlobe Aviation IndiGo profit IndiGo Q2 Results FY18

