Dr Reddy’s Q1 profit slumps 57%

Bengaluru: Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd reported a 57% slump in its first-quarter profit as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressures in its biggest market, the United States, dragged on the drugmaker’s earnings.

The company, among India’s top 5 drugmakers, reported a net profit after tax and share of profit of associates of Rs66.6 crore ($10.39 million), versus Rs154 crore a year ago, the company said on Thursday.

Shares of the drugmaker were trading down 1.2% on the National Stock Exchange in afternoon trade.Reuters