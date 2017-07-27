Dr Reddy’s Q1 profit slumps 57%
Dr Reddy’s reported a net profit after tax and share of profit of associates of Rs66.6 crore, as against Rs154 crore a year ago
Bengaluru: Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd reported a 57% slump in its first-quarter profit as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressures in its biggest market, the United States, dragged on the drugmaker’s earnings.
The company, among India’s top 5 drugmakers, reported a net profit after tax and share of profit of associates of Rs66.6 crore ($10.39 million), versus Rs154 crore a year ago, the company said on Thursday.
Shares of the drugmaker were trading down 1.2% on the National Stock Exchange in afternoon trade.Reuters
First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 02 48 PM IST
