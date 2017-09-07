Dentsu launches CLab for celebrity endorsement and sports marketing

Headquartered in Mumbai, CLab will also operate in Delhi and Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Advertising firm Dentsu Aegis Network on Wednesday announced the launch of celebrity endorsement and sports marketing agency CLab. It will be headed by Haresh Nayak, managing director, Posterscope Group, Dentsu’s out of home arm.

The 12-member strong entity will deliver solutions that range from brand endorsements, integrations, property and content creation to digital associations and sports marketing offerings including in-stadia branding, image rights, associations, activations, live events and appearances.

Headquartered in Mumbai, CLab will also operate in Delhi and Bengaluru.

“Today several of our clients invest huge amounts of money to establish their brand image with the help of celebrity endorsers. This is often done on gut feel. We hope to bring a data based, scientific approach in this area. Many of these celebrities are sportsmen and sportswomen and that gives us a great opportunity to offer both celebrity management and sports marketing under CLab,” said Ashish Bhasin, chairman and chief executive, Dentsu Aegis Network- South Asia.

Dentsu claimed that it has created a specially designed tool called The Star Matrix which enables both qualitative and quantitative learning of the celebrity’s social sphere, giving a deeper and more refined understanding of their multifarious influence vis-à-vis their social interactions. CLab will leverage this tool to create targeted communication featuring celebrity endorsers.

“CLab aims to break the myth of notional acceptability that has its roots in experimentation rather than information. All the requirements of the Dentsu Aegis Network clients pertaining to celebrity endorsements and sports marketing will be directed to CLab for servicing and a team of experts is now in place to deliver this,” said Nayak.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies—Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, Dentsu Media, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney.

The network also has a variety of local brands including Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio and SVG Media.