Honda CB Shine crosses 1 lakh sales mark in a single month: HMSI

The Honda CB Shine record sales have catapulted Honda to No.2 motorcycle brand in the country for the first time in April.

Mumbai: Honda Motor Co.’s India arm—Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI)—on Tuesday said its 125cc motorcycle Honda CB Shine has crossed one lakh sales mark in a single month.

Honda CB Shine sales grew by a whopping 51% to 100,824 units in April from 66,691 units in the same period last year, which has helped the company further consolidate its position in the 125 cc executive bike segment, HMSI said in a statement. The company, however, did not specify the waiting period for the bike.

With this, Honda CB Shine is now the only 125cc motorcycle brand to cross the one-lakh unit sales mark in a single month, it said.

“Driven by continuous innovation, CB Shine brand alone contributes 55% to Honda’s motorcycle sales. Today every second 125cc motorcycle customer in India is buying a CB Shine,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president for sales and marketing at HMSI .

The massive jump in CB shine sales comes on the back of demand for Honda eco technology (Bharat Stage-IV) engine with “Automatic Headlamp On” upgrades and low-rolling resistance tyre in CB Shine SP—a patent applied for technology, the company said.

The CB Shine record sales have catapulted Honda 2Wheelers India to No.2 motorcycle brand in the country for the first time in April, the statement added.