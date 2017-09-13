Uber’s chief legal officer Salle Yoo said to be leaving the company

Uber replaced co-founder Travis Kalanick as CEO this year and saw its president, senior vice-president of engineering and finance chief depart. Photo: AP

San Francisco: Salle Yoo, Uber Technologies Inc.’s chief legal officer, is expected to leave the ride-hailing company, two people familiar with the matter said.

Yoo-led Uber’s legal team for five years, first as general counsel and then as chief legal officer. She will stay on the job until a successor is named, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Yoo’s departure was reported earlier by Information, a tech website.

Uber’s executive turnover has been extensive this year. The San Francisco-based company has replaced co-founder Travis Kalanick as chief executive officer and has seen many top leaders depart, including its president, senior vice president of engineering and finance chief. Dara Khosrowshahi, former CEO of Expedia Inc., took over as Uber’s CEO this month.

The company faces a growing number of investigations and lawsuits, including federal probes of potential foreign bribes, the use of software called Greyball that obscured Uber drivers from law enforcement officials, and another software program called Hell, which let Uber scour a competitor’s applications for information on the rival’s drivers.

Uber is also being sued by one of its major investors in a megawatt fight that’s headed to court in October. And Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car company Waymo is suing Uber for stealing trade secrets. The company faces a civil suit from a woman whose Uber driver was convicted of rape in India. Top Uber executives questioned whether that rape took place and obtained the woman’s medical report.

The company brought in former US attorney general Eric Holder to investigate the company after a former software engineer alleged that she had been sexual harassed. As a result of a pair of inquiries led by outside attorneys, Uber fired more than 20 people for harassment, gender discrimination and other human resources violations. Bloomberg