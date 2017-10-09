PNB MetLife appoints Ashish Kumar Srivastava as MD, CEO

Ashish Kumar Srivastava has over 25 years of experience in multiple disciplines, including strategy, HR, project management and operations, administration and communications. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Life insurance company PNB MetLife on Monday said Ashish Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the company from 1 October. He will be responsible for leading all aspects of the business in the country, the company said in a release.

Srivastava has over 25 years of experience in multiple disciplines, including strategy, HR, project management and operations, administration and communications.

“The board and shareholders remain confident in the performance and potential of the company and believe that the combination of PNB’s extensive network and MetLife’s global strategy ensure that we are well-positioned to capture the opportunities in this fast-growing market,” said Chris Townsend, the chairman of the board, PNB MetLife.

Srivastava joined PNB MetLife in 2013 as the head of human resources before subsequently moving to Dubai in 2015 to take charge of human resources for the MetLife Middle East and Africa region. Prior to joining PNB MetLife, Srivastava served as director on the board of HSBC Canara Oriental Life Insurance Company.

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company has as its shareholders MetLife International Holdings LLC (MIHL), Punjab National Bank Limited (PNB), Jammu & Kashmir Bank (JKB), M Pallonji and Company Private Limited and other private investors, with MIHL and PNB being the majority shareholders.