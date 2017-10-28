Dassault-Reliance plant in Nagpur due to Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis: Anil Ambani

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and Dassault Aviation chairman & CEO Eric Trappier lay the foundation stone for Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park in Nagpur on Friday. Photo: PTI

Nagpur: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Friday credited Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the city being chosen for the aerospace project JV with French major Dassault Aviation.

“First we thought of Bengaluru, then Hyderabad. Then Eric (Dassault chairman Eric Trappier) suggested we go to Gujarat,” Ambani said during the foundation laying ceremony of the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) manufacturing facility at the Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park in Mihan SEZ near the Nagpur airport.

“But I said I want to go to Nagpur. Gadkariji first suggested the idea of (having the project at) Nagpur. He said he will banish me from India if I took the project elsewhere,” Ambani said in a lighter vein.

“The CM (Fadnavis) said everything I need will be done for the project at Mihan. “I don’t think there’s a better example in ease of doing business. Thank you, Gadkariji for twisting my arm and making me come to Nagpur,” Ambani said.

Thanking Ambani for choosing Nagpur for the project, Fadnavis recalled an incident when he was travelling with the industrialist. “As our aircraft developed a snag and returned to Mumbai, I hitched a ride on Ambani’s Falcon 2000 aircraft. I look forward to the day when the same aircraft will be made in Nagpur and we get to fly in it in five years,” he said.

“Anil bhai and his son Anmol are wearing orange ties at the event as Nagpur is the orange city. We wish that due to this project, it is known as the aerospace city,” Fadnavis added.

