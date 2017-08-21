Uber India appoints Vishpala Reddy as chief people’s officer

For Uber, India is one of its largest markets outside the US and has witnessed over 100% year-on-year growth. Photo: AP

New Delhi: US-based cab aggregator Uber has roped in former American Express executive Vishpala Reddy as the chief people’s officer (CPO) for its India and South Asia operations.

With over 17 years of experience, Reddy will also focus on enhancing diversity and inclusion by developing programmes to foster an equal opportunity workplace at Uber as part of her role. “I look forward to building a forward looking, sustainable and people focused organisation and having the opportunity to work alongside a highly talented workforce,” Reddy said.

Uber has hogged headlines globally following allegations of widespread mismanagement and harassment at workplace. In an attempt to repair its reputation, its co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned as the chief executive. The company had also roped in a law firm with former US attorney general Eric Holder to look into its culture and practices.

For Uber, India is one of its largest markets outside the US and has witnessed over 100% year-on-year growth. In India, the company operates in 29 cities and is locked in an intense battle with SoftBank-backed Ola.

Asked if Uber India too is plagued by similar issues as has been alleged globally, Reddy said: “In the last one week that I have taken charge, I see a culture of transparency and collaborative work”. “What is amazing is that unlike all that I had read, I see an organisation that is ready to embrace change... The number of potential candidates that have reached out to me to explore roles in Uber post taking on this role is very encouraging,” she added.

Reddy said the company will continue to hire the best and brightest minds in the country. Prior to joining Uber, Reddy was vice president and head of HR for American Express in India. Before joining American Express, she has worked with Hewitt Associates as a senior consultant and was engaged with Cognizant.