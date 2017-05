The CBI registered FIRs to enquire about the purchase of 111 aircraft, leasing of planes and the giving up of profit-making routes by Air India. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe issues related to the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines.

The CBI alleged that the merger of the two government-owned airlines caused losses of thousands of crores.

The CBI also registered three first information reports (FIRs) to enquire about the purchase of 111 aircraft, leasing of planes and the giving up of profit-making routes by Air India.