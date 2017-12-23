Wipro invests $2.05 million in Imanis Data
Wipro has made a strategic investment of $2.05 million in this tranche, taking its total investment in Imanis Data to $4.05 million
Last Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 11 37 PM IST
New Delhi: IT firm Wipro Ltd on Saturday said it has invested $2.05 million in Imanis Data (formerly Talena).
Wipro has made a strategic investment of $2.05 million in this tranche, taking total investment to $4.05 million, it said in a BSE filing. The transaction has been done through cash and note conversation, it added.
Wipro said it has acquired minority stake of less than 20% on a fully diluted basis. Imanis was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Delaware, US.
First Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 10 53 PM IST
Topics: Wipro Imanis Data investment stake sale Delaware
Latest News »
- IndiGo becomes first Indian carrier to operate 1,000 daily flights
- Narendra Modi’s Gujarat model debunked during polls: Rahul Gandhi
- Dilip Buildcon to consider raising Rs600 crore via NCDs
- Mukesh Ambani pays tribute to Dhirubhai on RIL foundation day
- Nirmala Sitharaman holds talks with Russian deputy PM to boost defence ties
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Sugar: can ending stock limits alone support prices?
RInfra trades its golden goose for cash with Adani Transmission to slash debt
IMF report: Govt should withdraw its grip on banking
The 2G scam: An earlier verdict and its harmful consequences
Rural India contributes more than half of net value added in manufacturing