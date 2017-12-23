Wipro invests $2.05 million in Imanis Data

Wipro said it has acquired minority stake of less than 20% on a fully diluted basis. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: IT firm Wipro Ltd on Saturday said it has invested $2.05 million in Imanis Data (formerly Talena).

Wipro has made a strategic investment of $2.05 million in this tranche, taking total investment to $4.05 million, it said in a BSE filing. The transaction has been done through cash and note conversation, it added.

Wipro said it has acquired minority stake of less than 20% on a fully diluted basis. Imanis was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Delaware, US.