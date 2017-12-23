 Wipro invests $2.05 million in Imanis Data - Livemint
Wipro invests $2.05 million in Imanis Data

Wipro has made a strategic investment of $2.05 million in this tranche, taking its total investment in Imanis Data to $4.05 million
Last Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 11 37 PM IST
PTI
Wipro said it has acquired minority stake of less than 20% on a fully diluted basis. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Wipro said it has acquired minority stake of less than 20% on a fully diluted basis. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: IT firm Wipro Ltd on Saturday said it has invested $2.05 million in Imanis Data (formerly Talena).

Wipro has made a strategic investment of $2.05 million in this tranche, taking total investment to $4.05 million, it said in a BSE filing. The transaction has been done through cash and note conversation, it added.

Wipro said it has acquired minority stake of less than 20% on a fully diluted basis. Imanis was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Delaware, US.

First Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 10 53 PM IST
Topics: Wipro Imanis Data investment stake sale Delaware

