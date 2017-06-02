Former Snapdeal executive Saurabh Bansal joins Lenskart

Saurabh Bansal has joined lenskart as senior vice president—buying and merchandising. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Azim Premji Invest-backed eyewear company Lenskart has roped in former Snapdeal executive Saurabh Bansal as senior vice president—buying and merchandising.

Bansal had recently quit from the struggling e-commerce firm, which is under consideration for merger with India’s largest e-commerce firm—Flipkart.

When contacted, Lenskart confirmed Bansal’s appointment. Bansal was earlier the vice president and head of category management at Snapdeal and was also heading Snapdeal Instant.

Lenskart currently has 300 stores in over 80 cities based on franchise model.

Lenskart has raised over Rs700 crore from investors, including Ratan Tata, IFC (venture capital arm of the World Bank) and Kris Gopalakrishnan (Infosys co-founder), among others.

In September last year, the company had raised an undisclosed amount from Premji Invest (investment office of Wipro chief Azim Premji).