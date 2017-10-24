 Asian Paints Q2 profit rises 21% to Rs576 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 03 36 PM IST

Asian Paints Q2 profit rises 21% to Rs576 crore

Asian Paints profit rose to Rs576 crore in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs476 crore a year earlier
Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Revenue from operations rose 2.3% to Rs4,274 crore. Photo: Mint
Revenue from operations rose 2.3% to Rs4,274 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: India’s Asian Paints Ltd posted a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating estimates.

Profit rose to Rs576 crore ($88.58 million) in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs476 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-headquartered company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs517 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from operations rose 2.3% to Rs4,274 crore.

Shares of the company were up 4.6% as of 0932 GMT. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 03 36 PM IST
Topics: Asian Paints Profit Second Quarter Results Asian Paints Results

