Asian Paints Q2 profit rises 21% to Rs576 crore
Asian Paints profit rose to Rs576 crore in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs476 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: India’s Asian Paints Ltd posted a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating estimates.
Profit rose to Rs576 crore ($88.58 million) in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs476 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-headquartered company said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs517 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Revenue from operations rose 2.3% to Rs4,274 crore.
Shares of the company were up 4.6% as of 0932 GMT. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 03 36 PM IST
