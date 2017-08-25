Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Aug 25 2017. 10 25 AM IST

Soft Bank invests additional $3 billion in shared-office startup WeWork

SoftBank has already made a $1.4 billion investment in the company to fund WeWork’s expansion in China, Japan, South Korea and elsewhere in South East Asia
PTI
Soft Bank’s investment will be through new shares and the acquisition of existing shares of the startup’s parent company. Photo: Reuters
Bengaluru: WeWork said on Thursday it received an additional $3 billion investment from Japan’s SoftBank Group and its Vision Fund, helping the shared-office startup ramp up its expansion globally.

SoftBank’s investment will be through new shares and the acquisition of existing shares of the startup’s parent company, WeWork said in a statement.

New York-based WeWork said SoftBank’s director and vice chairman Ronald Fisher and external director Mark Schwartz will join the company’s board.

SoftBank has already made a $1.4 billion investment in the company to fund the group’s expansion in China, Japan, South Korea and elsewhere in South East Asia.

Vision Fund, which has raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics, is backed by Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank and Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund.

WeWork leases office space and rents it out to individuals and small companies, namely startups. Reuters

