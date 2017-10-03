Amazon Prime subscription charges to increase to Rs999/year soon
New Delhi: Amazon India will increase the subscription charge for its Amazon Prime service to Rs999 in India in the coming days, up from the current introductory price of Rs499.
“Prime membership is available for only a few more days at the special introductory price of Rs499 a year...after which we’ll move to the strikethrough price of Rs999,” Amazon India said in an emailed statement.
While Amazon Prime was originally available at Rs999, the price was slashed around July last year. In India, Amazon Prime members get unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery service on over 11 million products as well as access to exclusive deals. Amazon did not disclose the number of Prime membership numbers in India. Besides, Amazon also allows its Prime members access to its Prime Video service without any additional costs.
