Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Tue, Oct 03 2017. 10 35 PM IST

Amazon Prime subscription charges to increase to Rs999/year soon

While Amazon Prime was originally available at Rs999, the subscription charge was slashed around July last year to the introductory price of Rs499/year
PTI
An Amazon Prime membership gives a user free one-day and two-day delivery options and unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video. Photo: AFP
An Amazon Prime membership gives a user free one-day and two-day delivery options and unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Amazon India will increase the subscription charge for its Amazon Prime service to Rs999 in India in the coming days, up from the current introductory price of Rs499.

“Prime membership is available for only a few more days at the special introductory price of Rs499 a year...after which we’ll move to the strikethrough price of Rs999,” Amazon India said in an emailed statement.

While Amazon Prime was originally available at Rs999, the price was slashed around July last year. In India, Amazon Prime members get unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery service on over 11 million products as well as access to exclusive deals. Amazon did not disclose the number of Prime membership numbers in India. Besides, Amazon also allows its Prime members access to its Prime Video service without any additional costs.

First Published: Tue, Oct 03 2017. 10 35 PM IST
Topics: Amazon Prime Amazon Prime subscription Amazon Prime subscription charges Amazon Prime membership Amazon Prime Video

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share