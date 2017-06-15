Ritesh Jain to join BNP Paribas MF as CIO

Mumbai: Ritesh Jain, former chief investment officer (CIO) at Tata Asset Management Co., will join BNP Paribas Mutual Fund as CIO on Thursday, a person close to the development said.

Jain had quit Tata Asset Management in December. He was replaced by Gopal Agrawal, previously CIO of Mirae Asset.

When contacted, Jain declined to comment, while a BNP Paribas Mutual Fund spokesperson could not be reached for a comment.

Jain had joined Tata Asset Management in May 2013 from Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., where he was the CIO as well, and had worked for more than five years.

He holds a masters in business economics, and in one of his previous assignments, was the head of fixed income at Kotak Asset Management Co., according to his profile on professional networking site LinkedIn.