| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 15 2017. 01 15 AM IST

Ritesh Jain to join BNP Paribas MF as CIO

Ritesh Jain, former chief investment officer at Tata Asset Management, will join BNP Paribas Mutual Fund as CIO

Ami Shah
Ritesh Jain had quit Tata Asset Management in December. File photo: Mint
Ritesh Jain had quit Tata Asset Management in December. File photo: Mint

Mumbai: Ritesh Jain, former chief investment officer (CIO) at Tata Asset Management Co., will join BNP Paribas Mutual Fund as CIO on Thursday, a person close to the development said.

Jain had quit Tata Asset Management in December. He was replaced by Gopal Agrawal, previously CIO of Mirae Asset.

When contacted, Jain declined to comment, while a BNP Paribas Mutual Fund spokesperson could not be reached for a comment.

Jain had joined Tata Asset Management in May 2013 from Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., where he was the CIO as well, and had worked for more than five years.

He holds a masters in business economics, and in one of his previous assignments, was the head of fixed income at Kotak Asset Management Co., according to his profile on professional networking site LinkedIn.

Ami Shah

Topics: Ritesh Jain BNP Paribas MF Tata Asset Management CIO Canara Robeco Asset

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Thu, Jun 15 2017. 01 15 AM IST