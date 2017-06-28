Rajesh Laddha appointed CEO of Shriram Capital

Rajesh Laddha was appointed as non-executive director on the board of Shriram Capital on 21 July 2015, following Piramal Enterprises’s investment in the company. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said its chief financial officer Rajesh Laddha has been appointed managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Shriram Capital Ltd, effective 1 July 2017.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) holds an effective 20% equity stake in Shriram Capital Ltd (SCL).

Laddha was appointed as non-executive director on the board of SCL on 21 July 2015, following the company’s investment into SCL, Piramal Enterprises Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

“When the board of Shriram Capital collectively requested that he transitions from his role of non-executive director on the board of Shriram Capital Ltd to managing director & CEO, we were happy to support their decision”, Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal said.

The company remains committed to its investments in Shriram Group and believes that this appointment will further accelerate its robust growth opportunities, he added.

“This appointment marks a new era in our growth as well as deepens our partnership with our long term investors, including the Piramal Group”, Shriram group founder R. Thyagarajan said.